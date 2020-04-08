This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
April 6
10:42 a.m.: An officer responded to the 500 block of West Benton Street regarding a burglary not in progress. There was property damage valued at $300 and several items stolen from the business valued at $3,100. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
1:08 p.m.: An individual reported a burglary. Officers were shown where the known suspect(s) kicked in the door and gained entry. Items were damaged inside the house totaling $2,500.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
April 7
1:04 a.m.: Kenneth D. Brickey, 33, of Knob Knoster, was arrested in Johnson County for felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield.
