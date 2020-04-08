This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
April 6
10:55 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Sixth Street in reference to a disturbance. One of the involved parties said the other punched them in the mouth while they were arguing. Cheyanne M. Robb, 21, of Lincoln, was arrested for assault.
9:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the 100 block of Autumn Avenue for a report of an attempted vehicle theft. Several witnesses described a suspect attempting to jumpstart a vehicle that belonged to a victim who was out of the state. One suspect had been identified but not located at the time of the report. Another suspect, David G. Williams Jr., 28, of La Monte, was located and arrested for first-degree vehicle tampering.
April 7
9:59 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1300 block of East 14th Street for a report of a vehicle theft. The complainant stated their vehicle had been stolen by a party known to them and was told the suspect was still in city limits. Officers located the stolen vehicle at a business on West Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle was returned to the complainant without any damage. Keshawn J. Camacho, 22, of the 1300 block of East 14th Street, was arrested for stealing a motor vehicle.
Incidents
April 7
8:24 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a theft report. The caller stated over the course of two days in January, three suspects purchased around $3,500 worth of items and used a stolen credit card to pay for them. The caller stated they were contacted by a detective in Kansas City who states they had possibly arrested one of the suspects in the case.
3:20 p.m.: A report was taken over the phone for a burglary in the 3000 block of Clinton Road. Items were stolen out of storage units and another was damaged. The total value of stolen items was $450. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
