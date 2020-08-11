This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 5
4:39 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 12th Street for a possible missing person call. After a brief investigation, officers went to the 800 block of West 14th Street where the missing person was located. The suspect was also located on scene and arrested for an outstanding warrant. A plastic bag with methamphetamine residue was located on him. Christopher E. Demus, 30, of the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard, was arrested for a warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
5:18 a.m.: Officers responded to the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue for an alarm inside a business. Two suspects were found in the building and arrested. The subjects were in possession of stolen property and had damaged numerous other merchandise. The total value of the stolen items and property damage was $27,151. One suspect was also in possession of methamphetamine. Anthony Weddle, 32, of the 24000 block of state Route 765, was arrested for second-degree burglary, stealing from a building, first-degree property damage and possession of a controlled substance. Heather M. Buettner, 20, of the same address, was arrested for second-degree burglary, stealing from a building and first-degree property damage.
Aug. 7
9:37 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign and for improper registration around East 16th Street and South Marshall Avenue. Once stopped, the driver was captured on foot and arrested. The driver had multiple felony warrants from several jurisdictions, a suspended license, and was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Larry R. Howard, 46, of the 25400 block of Coffey Road, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, four felony failure to appear warrants and another warrant.
9:57 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a burglary in progress where the resident had come home to find a person inside their residence. The individuals managed to confine the subject inside a bathroom. Officers arrived and were able to take the subject into custody. Eric A. Monsees, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree burglary and stealing from a building.
Aug. 8
1:15 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers made contact with the suspect who admitted to vandalizing a vehicle with a sledgehammer. Martin L. Wilson, 55, of the 1400 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage.
Aug. 9
4:39 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle with no front plate and a cracked right brake light which swerved outside of its lane several times. A stop was initiated at East Broadway Boulevard and South Massachusetts Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was in the possession of stolen plates and marijuana. Jessica R. Hice, 22, of Woods Court, was arrested for stealing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
2:54 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Broadway Boulevard regarding an assault that took place the day prior and that morning. The complainant alleged the suspect had come to their property and scratched their face and knocked them down. The suspect then stole some of the complainant’s property valued at $817. The suspect was located later in the day and denied the allegations. The complainant’s property was not found on her. Debra K. Kirk, 60, of the 1600 block of West Third Street, for felony third-degree assault.
Aug. 10
1:17 a.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle that was speeding in the area of 16th Street and Park Avenue. The vehicle was stopped in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue. During the stop, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Michael Taylor, 49, of the 800 block of McVey Road, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
1:32 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Fifth Street in reference to a domestic disturbance where one half had already left. The subject was located driving a vehicle and was stopped near East Fifth Street and South Lamine Avenue. The driver had a suspended license. Thomas L. Lee, 49, of the 500 block of West Fifth Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Aug. 7
11:19 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on South Ohio Avenue on a property damage report. An employee stated a male subject entered the business and punched two holes in the wall and left.
Aug. 9
12:34 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of East 13th Street and South Summit Avenue in reference to a large fire. After an investigation, it was determined the fire was likely intentionally set. There was damage to a city trash can and the grass on city property.
8:11 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Avenue in reference to gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and found shell casings. The suspect and victim fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Suspect information was gathered.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Aug. 6
7 p.m.: Deputies took a report of unlawful use of a firearm in the 3500 block of South Park Avenue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 7
11:21 p.m.: Jeremiah R. Washington, 25, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane and no seat belt.
Aug. 8
3:30 a.m.: Dalton W. Meek-Cook, 21, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
12:25 p.m.: Tracie N. Dantzler, 36, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County for a felony Clay County Sheriff’s Department warrant and speeding.
4:05 p.m.: Alexander C. Bradley, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to register a vehicle and no insurance.
Aug. 9
1:51 a.m.: Sergio Gonzalez, 37, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
2:23 a.m.: Alicia R. McGrew, 41, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County was arrested for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
7:47 p.m.: Arther J. Thomas, 28, of Camdenton, was arrested in Benton County for resisting arrest, speeding, passing on the right and no driver’s license.
Aug. 10
9:51 a.m.: Jeffrey A. Stoney, 38, of Hughesville, was arrested in Pettis County for a felony warrant and no driver’s license.
