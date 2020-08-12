This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 10
8:32 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Missouri Avenue after receiving reports of careless driving. The passenger of the vehicle attempted to flee during a search of the vehicle but was apprehended a short distance away. While fleeing, the passenger threw his drink on an officer and ultimately had to be tazed to be taken into custody. He was found in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe. Allen W. Savage II, 47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The driver, Shawna C. Blackmore, 27, of the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:38 p.m.: Officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Marin Avenue for an equipment violation. The driver was discovered to have a revoked license. John W. Bryant, 47, of the 400 block of East Harvey Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 10
3:03 p.m.: Jason T. Thomas, 27, of Harrisonville, was arrested in Saline County for a felony Jackson County warrant, a misdemeanor Cooper County warrant, a misdemeanor Clay County warrant and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
