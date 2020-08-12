This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Aug. 4
11:20 a.m.: Sedalia police responded with the Sedalia Fire Department and Pettis County Ambulance District to the 100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a possible medical call. When officers arrived, they located the subject who was experiencing a medical incident but also was intoxicated and drinking an intoxicating beverage. While officers were investigating, the subject fled from the office and was taken into custody without incident. Terrell L. Peck, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest.
Aug. 12
12:30 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without its lights on which was partially in the turn lane near South Limit Avenue and West Fifth Street. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle but the driver refused. The driver was removed from the vehicle but refused to participate in standardized field sobriety tests. She was taken to the SPD and refused to participate in implied consent and resisted a blood draw. Officers held her down for the blood draw. April Marshall, 40, of Warsaw, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence.
1:14 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard because the temporary tag was expired, a license plate light was out and the vehicle made an improper turn. During the stop, officers located a syringe containing a controlled substance on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Amber N. Owen, 30, of the 800 block of West Third Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Aug. 10
6:52 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of a non-injury accident. The complainant stated they were driving north on South Limit Avenue when a vehicle on a motorcycle drove between their vehicle and another, striking his vehicle. The complainant stated the suspect then continued north.
9:41 a.m.: An officer responded to a theft in progress at a business on Wisconsin Avenue. The suspects had left the store by officers’ arrival, were no longer in sight and had stolen items valued at $257.20. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 11
3:35 p.m. Oleg A. Mironov, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance, a felony Pettis County Sheriff’s Office warrant, a misdemeanor Pettis County Sheriff’s Office warrant, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a vehicle, no insurance and no seat belt.
