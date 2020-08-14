This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 12
7:33 a.m.: Pedro G. Marcos, 21, of the 500 block of East 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Sneed Avenue for operator’s license required, no proof of insurance and no child passenger restraint. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with expired plates. When the officer contacted the occupants, he was informed the driver did not have a license. The child in the backseat also did not have an appropriate child restraint.
Aug. 13
12:37 a.m.: Jared M. Macknin, 43, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West Seventh Street for stealing. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect was located and arrested. The complainant reported the suspect stole several food items.
Incidents
Aug. 12
8:35 a.m.: Vehicle damage was reported in the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11. The damage is estimated at $2,200.
8:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Drive for a theft report. Two items with a combined value of $289.98 were taken Aug. 11. The suspects had not been identified at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 12
4:31 p.m.: Christopher J. Word, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for possession of marijuana and speeding.
Aug. 13
10:49 a.m.:
Lorraine D. Paynter, 47, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
3:47 p.m.: Brianne E. Fisher, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.