This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 12
2:20 p.m.: Jonathan Glenn Johnson, 24, of the 100 block of Autumn Avenue, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony tampering with physical evidence, distributing/delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance, and a warrant. Stephanie Danielle Curry, 36, of the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. An officer received information about a suspect being in a vehicle near Fourth Street and Quincy Avenue. Contact was made with two subjects in a vehicle. Dispatch advised the male suspect had a Pettis County warrant. After further investigation, marijuana, methamphetamine and other related paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
Aug. 13
1:22 a.m.: Carlos V. Newbill, 51, of the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and improper lane usage. A car was observed failing to stop at a stop sign at South Quincy Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. The car failed to maintain its lane several times before pulling into a business’ parking lot where the traffic stop was initiated. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated.
7:30 a.m.: James J. Lutjen, 19, of the 1600 block of Heck Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West 18th Street and South Limit Avenue for possession of marijuana. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a driver who disobeyed a stop sign at Heck Avenue and South Limit Avenue. A passenger was found in possession of 5 grams of marijuana.
Incidents
Aug. 12
2:59 p.m.: A victim reported their power of attorney stole $23,122 since May 2017.
Aug. 13
10:44 a.m.: A complainant reported a male known to them, inappropriately touched two females also known to the complainant. It was unknown at the time of the report when or where it occurred.
7:23 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to Housel Park, 201 E. Howard St., in reference to an assault where the victim was unconscious and bleeding. Officers arrived and found the victim was bleeding from his head and unconscious. Officers and medical personnel from the Pettis County Ambulance District and the Sedalia Fire Department assisted the victim. He eventually gained consciousness and refused treatment.
7:48 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a hit-and-run accident and property damage. An employee said a vehicle hit the digital menu board with their vehicle and drove off, causing damage to the screen. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.