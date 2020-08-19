This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 13
3:44 p.m.: A vehicle stop was conducted in the 2100 block of West Broadway Boulevard for improper vehicle registration and the operator being known as having a revoked license. The driver’s revoked license was confirmed and Timothy A. Wood, 43, of the 600 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Aug. 17
7:05 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 500 block of East 13th Street for a report of trespassing and property damage. When officers arrived on scene they detained the suspect and it was found the individual had previously trespassed on the property. It was also found the suspect had used a truck to ram a privacy fence, damaging it and had damaged a neighboring property as well. Randall A. Dotson, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested for second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.
Aug. 18
3:52 a.m.: Officers responded to Scott Joplin Court for a domestic disturbance report. Following an investigation, an involved subject was arrested. The other individual had a minor injury. Devin D. Bratton, 34, of the 300 block of Scott Joplin Court, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 17
3 p.m.: Deputies took a report of domestic assault and property damage in Green Ridge. Two arrests were made and the individuals were placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
