This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 14
1:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Sixth Street for a burglary report. The complainant stated sometime between 4 and 4:20 a.m., a known subject had broken into their residence looking for their wallet. The complainant stated the subject stole their purse and some playing cards which they were later able to recover. The suspect was later located and admitted to the burglary. Mikhial Martosich, 26, of the 1000 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for second-degree burglary, stealing and second-degree property damage.
9:32 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street in reference to a subject arguing with the manager. Officers were told the subject was trying to set fire to the gas pumps and a wooden fence. The subject was found to be highly intoxicated. Emry L. Williamson, 28, of Cole Camp, was arrested for peace disturbance.
Aug. 15
1:06 p.m.: An officer made a traffic stop in the area of East 16th Street and South New York Avenue for a vehicle without license plates. Dispatch confirmed the driver had a suspended license. Daylin R. Reed, 23, of the 1300 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Aug. 16
1:05 a.m.: An officer performed a vehicle check in the area of North Lamine Avenue and East Morgan Street after an odor of marijuana was detected coming from a vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of an AK-47 style rifle, a large amount of marijuana, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, prescription pills and additional evidence to support illegal drug distribution. Kayle L. Leach, 20, of the 2000 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Keyshawn J. Flowers, 21, of the 400 block of West Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor failure to appear, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:08 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration around South Thompson Boulevard and East Broadway Boulevard. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a back seat passenger not moving. The driver was instructed to roll down the back window so the officer could check on the passenger. The subject woke up and the officer saw a syringe in their hand and then attempted to hide it when asked about it. The subject was removed from the vehicle and a syringe loaded with methamphetamine was located as well as a lid with methamphetamine and two glass pipes. Maria D.S. Lowe, 38, of the 600 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:41 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of East 15th Street for a trespassing report. The suspect was sitting on the front porch at the officer’s arrival and stated he didn’t think the trespass warning previously issued to him for the property was still valid. Timothy L. Davis, 43, of Sedalia, was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
3:52 p.m.: An officer responded to a disturbance in a vehicle that ended in the intersection of East 12th Street and South Garfield Avenue. After an investigation, Cody J. Howe, 24, of the 1800 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
Incidents
Aug. 15
7:42 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a property damage report. A subject had thrown a rock through a window. The subject was identified and charges were submitted to the state prosecutor.
7:49 a.m.: An officer responded to South Marvin Avenue for a property damage report. A vehicle had been damaged and a window broken with damages totaling $500.
Aug. 16
10:20 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a property damage report in the 800 block of West Third Street. The complainant stated the tires on their vehicle were stabbed and deflated sometime between 2 and 10 a.m.
Aug. 17
4:09 a.m.: Officers responded to the intersection of East Third Street and South Montgomery Avenue for a male carrying a gun and walking down the street. Officers made contact with the subject who had a BB-gun. Officers did a thorough investigation and the subject was released.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 15
3:35 a.m.: Deputies arrested Candice A. Wagenknecht, of Smithton, in the area of state Route H and Georgetown Road for felony driving with a revoked/suspended license and resisting arrest.
Incidents
Aug. 16
10:24 p.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Houstonia which was stolen out of Kansas in 2017. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Aug. 15
2:48 p.m.: James M. Klemenz, 58, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road and no valid license.
5:34 p.m.: Anthoni W. Stewart, 30, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a registration violation and no insurance.
5:34 p.m.: Charity L. Miller, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Johnson County for a felony Johnson County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:57 p.m.: Tracy J. Wallace, 37, of Eldon, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17-years-of-age in the vehicle and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
Aug. 16
3:52 p.m.: James S. Lees, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
10:55 p.m.: Hever M. Figueroa Bardal, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
