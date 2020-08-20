This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 18
5:07 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of West Seventh Street and South Harrison Avenue for a disturbance in the street. A computer check revealed the individual had a warrant. A search incident to arrest led to the finding of drug paraphernalia. Zachary L. Denny, 26, of the 1000 block of West Fourth Street, was arrested for a warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:03 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West Broadway Boulevard and South Park Avenue for no front plate, improper registration and expired plates. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to be driving. Drae L. Marcum, 21, of the 24500 block of Oak Grove Lane, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
Aug. 17
12:46 p.m.: An officer responded to the Sedalia Police Department for a theft report. The complainant reported several items totaling $11,214 were stolen from their residence in the 300 block of West 10th Street. At the time of the report, the suspect had not been located.
1:23 p.m.: An individual reported a theft in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. The complainant stated they had been displaced from their home due to a July fire and the home was unsecured. Between the fire and Aug. 14, someone had entered the residence and stolen approximately $500 worth of items. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information.
