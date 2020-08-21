This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
Aug. 14
9:17 p.m.: An officer took a report of a missing person who had left a residence in the 1500 block of West Broadway Boulevard and had not returned. The missing person last had contact with individuals at the residence around noon Aug. 14. The missing person said they were fine but would not return to the residence.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 19
5 p.m.: Deputies arrested Richard Kein for an assault in the 3000 block of Brooking Park Avenue. The assaulted individual was not seriously injured, according to the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 19
7:43 p.m.: Tamala V. Fagundes, 40, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
