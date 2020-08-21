This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 20
12:33 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for a moving violation. Contraband was observed in plain view leading to a search of the vehicle. The passenger was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a used syringe and a loaded handgun. Leah K. Weaver, 25, of the 600 block of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:13 p.m.: Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Pettis Street in reference to a domestic assault. A witness stated they saw the suspect strike another individual at least three times with a closed fist. The individual had a minor injury from being struck by the subject. Jeffrey L. Waters, 55, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
6:40 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a subject refusing to leave the business. Employees stated the subject had come into the business and was asked to leave due to previous incidents involving the subject. The subject became irate and began yelling at the employees while refusing to leave the store. The subject was located and arrested. Tyler K. Thomas, 32, of the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue, was arrested for first-degree trespassing and harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
Aug. 21
2:07 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Missouri Avenue for a license violation. Contraband was located in plain view leading to a search. The driver was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. Robert A. Modrall, 40, of Leeton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Aug. 20
12:22 p.m.: An officer took a report at the police department of a theft from a motor vehicle and property damage. The reported value of the stolen items is $3,400.
5:45 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The identified suspect had left the business without paying for $300 worth of merchandise. The suspect had not been located at the time of the report but charges were being requested.
11:40 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Second Street in reference to a property damage complaint. The caller stated an acquaintance had kicked in their front door and damaged the door frame causing an estimated $300 worth of damage. The suspect had not been located at the time of the report.
