This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
Aug. 24
1:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1200 block of South Barnett Avenue over the phone who reported property damage. The complainant stated around 11:04 p.m. Aug. 23 an unknown female carrying a baby damaged their fence and internet line while climbing into the complainant’s backyard. The subject then ran to another gate and exited the yard. The incident was captured on a security camera. The subject had not been identified at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 23
6 a.m.: Dispatch took a report of an assault in the area of South Grand Avenue. Cody Harvey, of Sedalia, was later arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Aug. 20
1:30 a.m.: Deputies located an unknown white powdery substance located in the entrance of the Pettis County Jail which later tested positive for methamphetamine. No arrests had been made at the time of the report and the investigation was still ongoing.
Aug. 23
Midnight: Deputies took reports of a string of burglaries in the 27000 block of Canterbury Drive, the 3500 block of Sweet William Lane and the 23000 block of Craftsman Drive. The burglaries were done at approximately midnight by at least two individuals. Items taken from the burglaries include tools, keys, a garage door opener, three handguns, a 49cc motorcycle and a red 2012 Ford F-150 Raptor. After a canvas of the area, deputies located and returned some of the items to their owners. The direction of travel was determined and evidence was also collected. The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the report. Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to contact at 660-827-0052.
Aug. 25
Midnight: An individual reported their license plate was lost or stolen, but believed it was stolen between Sedalia and the Lake of the Ozarks area. The plate is a disabled veteran personalized C4R4 plate.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Aug. 24
5:20 p.m.: Ronda L. Simmons, 37, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Pettis County for two warrants, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and displaying the plates of another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.