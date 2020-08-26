This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 25
8:18 p.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue in reference to a warrant check. Officers spoke to residents who stated the subject was hiding in the rafters of the detached garage behind the house. After several minutes of giving commands, the subject came out of hiding from the rafters. Ronald J. Duncan, 40, of Beaman, was arrested for multiple warrants and felony resisting arrest.
Incidents
Aug. 23
2:36 p.m.: An officer took a report of property damage and harassment in the 300 block of North Engineer Avenue. The individual reported their vehicle had been damaged with $1,000 worth of damage reported and nails spilled in their driveway among other things. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the event.
Aug. 24
12:14 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual who reported their debit card was stolen Aug. 14 after being left on a desk at a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The next day three transactions appeared on their account totalling $520.73. Security video showed the card being stolen and used in the store by two suspects.
Aug. 25
8:42 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Sixth Street for a burglary report. The reporting person stated they left their residence at about 7:30 a.m. and returned around 8 p.m. to find their door open. The suspect(s) gained entry by forcing open the front door and stole a television valued at $489.99.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 25
9:31 p.m.: Joseph G. Hagston, 42, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
9:31 p.m.: Kristen N. Allen, 24, of Clinton, was arrested in Benton County for two warrants, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
