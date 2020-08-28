This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Incidents
Aug. 27
12:01 a.m.: Officers responded to the area of West Sixth Street and South Moniteau Avenue in reference to a gunshots call. Witnesses provided suspect information and shell casings were located between West Seventh Street and South Moniteau Avenue. A bullet hole was located in the front door of a residence in the 600 block of South Moniteau Avenue as well as another bullet on the porch. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
