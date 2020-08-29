This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 26
4:42 p.m.: An officer responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for a stalled vehicle on the roadway. A computer check revealed the driver had a revoked license. Calvin C. Miller III, 32, of the 1300 block of East Boonville Street, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.
Aug. 27
Officers were advised a subject with active warrants was in a vehicle in the city. The vehicle was located on West Main Street near South Limit Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a stop but the suspect failed to yield. A short vehicle pursuit ensued but was terminated due to public safety concerns. Shortly after, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Westwood Avenue for a report of a disturbance. The caller said it appeared a male was chasing a female in a residence and appeared to have something in his hand. Officers located the suspect vehicle from the earlier pursuit. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted SPD in making entry into the residence where the suspect was arrested. David Dotson, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for an active parole violation warrant, a Pettis County warrant and is a suspect in other active cases. Charges of resisting arrest, driving while suspended and imprudent driving are also being requested.
9:59 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the area of West Fourth Street and South Moniteau Avenue in reference to a subject stopped in the middle of the roadway on a bike and acting odd. The subject was found to have a felony Kansas warrant. A search of the subject revealed methamphetamine and marijuana. The subject concealed drug paraphernalia that contained methamphetamine and marijuana into the jail as well. Brandon R. Stoner Thebo, 30, of Kansas, was arrested for the warrant, fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, introduction of a controlled substance in a county jail, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 26
11:13 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The owner stated sometime within the last three weeks someone had stolen $20,300 worth of building materials and tools. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 27
2:20 p.m.: Isaiah T. Rockett, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for unlawful possession of a firearm.
6:03 p.m.: Gerald L. Waters, 51, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.
Aug. 28
1:15 a.m.: David L. Alexander, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and no valid license.
