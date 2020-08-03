This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 31
8:29 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and West Seventh Street. The driver, Johnathan F. Cota, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
8:38 p.m.: Officers stopped a vehicle for not having any license plates on Winchester Drive at West Broadway Boulevard. During the stop the driver was found to have a suspended license. Billy J. Hill, 41, of the 900 block of South Harrison, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
10:25 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Boulevard for a license violation. The driver, Lee F. Dorsey, 52, of California, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 1
1:06 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after the registered owner was identified to have a suspended driving status. The driver was confirmed to have a revoked license and an active warrant. Michael D. Rice, 41, of the 23700 block of Bill Bryant Drive, was arrested for driving while revoked and an active warrant.
2:15 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for driving in both lanes of West Broadway Boulevard near South Park Avenue. The officer could smell the odor of intoxicants on the driver’s breath and it was determined the driver was intoxicated through an investigation. Nicholas R. Rasa, 35, of the 2400 block of Dennis Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 2
3:25 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle because the license plate lights were not working and the vehicle failed to signal a lane change. The passenger was found to be in possession of two controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Casey N. Henson, 32, of Columbia, was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with physical evidence.
8:21 p.m.: Officers responded to the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke to the witnesses who said the disturbance started as a road rage incident and ended with the suspect brandishing a firearm at the three individuals, one being a juvenile. Bernard W. Kleoppel, 63, of the 1300 block of East Boonville Street, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
Aug. 1
1:08 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Howard Avenue in reference to an accident. The caller stated they heard a crash and found a vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was gone when they went outside. The driver was not located and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
8:48 p.m.: Officers responded to the 2100 block of South Washington Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. A motorcycle had struck a subject on a bicycle with both sustaining injuries. Both were taken for further medical treatment by Pettis County Ambulance District. Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene to assist with processing the scene.
Aug. 2
5:01 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a gunshots call in the area of North Lamine Avenue and East Morgan Street. When officers arrived there were several people still in the area who were uncooperative. While trying to gather information the officer was notified there was an individual at Bothwell Regional Health Center who had been shot. The individual said they were shot on North Lamine Avenue. The crime scene was located, as were additional pieces of evidence. There had not been any arrests made at the time of the report.
2:58 p.m.: An officer responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Fourth Street for an assault and property damage. The individual refused medical treatment and the case was turned over to the Pettis County Juvenile Officer. The damaged property was valued at $600.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 31
8:42 p.m.: Derrick B. Schreiner, 42, of Independence, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeding the speed limit.
9:17 p.m.: Deon V. Pride, 26, of Florida, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Aug. 1
1:36 a.m.: Robert S. Jensen, 25, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
Aug. 2
4:30 p.m.: Cheri M. Runk, 40, of Kansas City, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
4:32 p.m.: Justin A. Bradford, 32, of Kansas City, was arrested in Pettis County for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to register a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.