This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 3
1:45 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at South Grand Avenue and La Grand Avenue for expired registration. The driver’s license was found to be suspended. William H. Howe, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Aug. 4
2:13 a.m.: A vehicle was observed northbound on South Kentucky Avenue around West Fifth Street which drifted across the center of the road. It also drifted to the center of the lane and a traffic stop was initiated around West Second Street and South Kentucky Avenue. The driver was determined to be intoxicated. Brandon J. Cooper, 31, of the 1500 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
5:11 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a disturbance at a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The subject admitted to having used drugs a short time ago in the business’s bathroom. A search revealed a white, powdery substance and several syringes, one which had clearly been used. Mary E. Craig, 42, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
6:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Quincy Avenue for a man in the street holding a knife yelling and threatening people. Officers located the individual who was taken into custody. Robert E. Mrazek, 30, of the 600 block of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and peace disturbance.
Incidents
Aug. 3
12:49 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of West Fifth Street for a report of property damage. The complainant stated sometime between July 31 and Aug. 3 someone forced entry to their vehicle and damaged their steering wheel causing $2,000 worth of damage. At the time of the report there were no suspects.
Aug. 4
The Sedalia Police Department was notified 16-year-old Jacob Howe, of Sedalia, had been transported by private vehicle from the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to Bothwell Regional Health Center and was deceased. SPD is conducting further investigation into the circumstances and cause of death. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call Detective Travis St. Cyr at 660-827-7823 ext. 1212.
5:28 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of West 11th Street on a request from the Sweet Springs Police Department asking to help recover a vehicle stolen from its jurisdiction. The officer was able to make contact with the resident at the given address and locate the vehicle. The stolen entry was confirmed with Sweet Springs and the recovered vehicle was released to the owner.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 24
2:59 a.m.: Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of state Route HH and U.S. Route 65. The driver, Travis Martin, of Sedalia, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. The passenger, Nicole M. Williams, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Incidents
Aug. 4
12:19 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of Southgate Circle in reference to illegal dumping and trespassing. Suspect(s) had been identified and charges had been submitted to the Pettis County Prosecutor’s Office at the time of the report.
