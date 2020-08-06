This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Aug. 3
2:43 a.m.: Deputies took a report of stealing from a vehicle in the 20200 block of Whitfield Road. The suspect is a white male, driving a red or maroon SUV. Anyone with any information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office ar 660-827-0052.
