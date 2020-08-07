This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 6
1:49 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of East 16th Street for a report of a domestic assault. The complainant stated they got into an argument with a female known to them and the female ended up hitting the complainant with an empty phone box. Stephanie, 25, of the 600 block of East 16th Street, was located and arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
7:06 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West 11th Street for a 911 call. While speaking with the male subject, he hit a law enforcement officer and started hitting the officer’s patrol vehicle. Christopher A. Judkins, 30, of the 700 block of West 11th Street, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
9:01 p.m.: Officers came upon a disturbance in the 400 block of Albright Court while handling a separate incident. It was later discovered the suspect had punched another subject and caused injury to their face while trying to steal a Chewbacca mask from them. Christopher E. Demus, 30, of the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard, was arrested for second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, felony third-degree assault and felony resisting arrest.
Aug. 7
2:21 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving on the fog line and did not have a license plate around South New York Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. The driver gave consent for a vehicle search where approximately 6.4 grams of methamphetamine, four syringes, and 14 small Ziploc bags were found in the male passenger’s bag. He consented to a search of his phone which showed he was selling methamphetamine. Robert J. Weisner, 37, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 5
5:15 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of East 13th Street for a theft. The complainant stated their generator was stolen from their backyard. At the time of the report, no suspects had been identified.
Aug. 6
6:56 a.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street for a theft. The complainant stated someone had entered their vehicle overnight and stolen their wallet. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 6
5:11 p.m.: Michelle L. Blacklock, 45, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.
