This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Aug. 20
Arrests
1:54 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of East 16th Street for a subject sleeping in a vehicle. After making contact, the subject said they had a pipe on them. The subject handed it to the officer and was placed under arrest. A baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located inside of the suspect’s pocket. Brett M. Hocking, 28, of the 1700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
9:48 p.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a disturbance. Dispatch notes indicated a subject was threatening to kill everyone inside of the residence. Individuals known by the subject told officers where the subject was located and they believed the subject was under the influence of drugs. The subject was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Ashley N. Clark, 24, of the 400 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 21
12:34 a.m.: Officers made contact with a subject on a bike near the intersection of East Ninth Street and South Montgomery Avenue. They were found to have an active warrant out of Pettis County. The suspect resisted arrest and a foot chase followed. They were quickly apprehended and placed under arrest. Jeremiah N. Jones, 39, of Sedalia, was arrested for the warrant and felony resisting arrest.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 21
1:07 a.m.: Louis Mendoza, 51, of Florida, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
