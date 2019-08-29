This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 23
2:09 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard to investigate a reported shoplifter. While on the way, the officer was informed the suspect had left the location on a bicycle. The suspect was located near Broadway Boulevard and Carr Avenue. Jeffrey L. Waters, 54, was arrested for stealing from a building.
Aug. 27
8:54 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a male going around people’s windows and holding something in his pants. The individual was located and fled from officers. After a foot pursuit, he was taken into custody and was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. David L. Diodonet, 22, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 27
6:57 a.m.: An officer responded to the 1000 block of East Seventh Street in reference to property damage. The victim said overnight someone damaged all four tires on her vehicle and smashed the front and rear windows. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 27
5:08 p.m.: Deputies initiated a pursuit in the 1100 block of U.S. Route 65 when a subject known to have multiple active warrants was observed operating a vehicle. The pursuit continued through Sedalia to the area of East 16th Street and South Marshall Avenue when the vehicle turned around and began traveling back into Sedalia on East 16th Street. The vehicle continued, crossing U.S. Route 50 until exiting Sedalia city limits on North Engineer Avenue. The vehicle continued through rural Pettis County before crashing on East Beech Lane Lane in Cooper County, south of I-70, where both occupants were taken into custody. Eric Swigert was arrested for multiple warrants, fugitive of justice, driving while revoked, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, and assault. Nicole Williams was arrested for two warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.