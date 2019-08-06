This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 1
8:13 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Montgomery Avenue for expired registration. A computer check showed the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had two warrants. An investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. William D. Franken, 28, of the 1300 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for felony and misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:01 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in response to a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officers found a subject behind the wheel of a vehicle with a flat tire. Officers determined the subject was intoxicated. Mariaelena J. Diaz Prisendorf, 42, of the 2800 block of Monsees Drive, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
11:45 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Spring Street west of South Park Avenue. A probable cause search revealed 95 grams of marijuana, cocaine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Rafael G. B. Tapia, 19, of Main Street, was arrested for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia distribution/sale/delivery, two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 3
12:57 a.m.: An officer attempted to conduct a subject check on an individual riding a bicycle out of a residential neighborhood. When the officer activated their lights and sirens the individual attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, they were apprehended. The individual was found in possession of methamphetamine, a syringe, and a digital scale. They also had five outstanding warrants. Christopher H. Walker, 24, of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested for the warrants, misdemeanor failure to appear, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
August 4
3:19 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1400 block of South Carr Avenue in reference to a violation of an ex-parte. The resident explained an individual known to them, who they had an ex-parte against, was in their garage. Before officers could make contact, the suspect climbed onto the roof of the garage and began pleading with officers to leave. The subject lept off the roof, into a tree and onto the ground. A short foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was tased and subdued without further incident. Donald R. Knox Jr., 28, of the 1400 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested for violating the ex-parte and felony resisting arrest.
August 5
3:34 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to West 16th Street and South Carr Avenue for a report of a subject breaking into vehicles. The witness said the subject threw a board at them and then they watched the subject open doors on two separate vehicles. The witness followed the subject, who then threw another board at the witness. The suspect was located in a nearby field. Joram A. Perez Rivas, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Incidents
August 2
8:48 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Buckner Court for a report of a theft. The victim said sometime overnight someone got into their unlocked vehicle and stole a 9mm Taurus 709 slim. The holster and a magazine for the gun were recovered in a yard earlier in the day at a different location.
4:20 p.m.: An officer met with a victim in the police department lobby who said sometime between July 17 and Aug. 2 someone stole a pistol from their usually secured vehicle.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
August 3
9:16 p.m.: Deputies arrested Chelsea Worthy in the 27000 block of Signman Circle for a 24-hour hold, pending the formal charges for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
August 2
8:56 a.m.: Kyle D. Spence, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Moniteau County for two felony Cole County warrants, misdemeanor possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
9:50 a.m.: Jeffrey A. McPeak, 30, of Holts Summit, was arrested in Moniteau County for speeding, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
August 3
1:32 a.m.: David A. Derks, 76, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to signal, failure to obey traffic control device, and no insurance.
August 4
2:02 p.m.: Marilyn J. Crawford, 53, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony third-degree assault.
August 5
9:06 a.m.: Elizabeth D. Hoppe, 19, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Johnson County for a misdemeanor Warrensburg warrant, exceeding the speed limit, and failure to transfer plates within 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.