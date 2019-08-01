This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
August 1
12:57 a.m.: Officers responded to a call of a burglary in the 1300 block of South Osage Avenue. Officers made contact with the subject who was walking away from the scene. The suspect was underage and drinking alcohol on the sidewalk. After an arrest was made, a .45 caliber handgun was found in their waistband; the suspect is a convicted felon. Jacob A. Baker, 18, of the 1200 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon and possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.