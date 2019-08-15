This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 12
6:54 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 15th Street and South Collins Avenue for a moving violation. A K9 alerted on the vehicle and a search revealed drug paraphernalia. Travis D. Martin, 29, of the 200 block of South Missouri Avenue, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
August 13
10:03 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a disturbance. It was reported that two subjects got into an argument and things were thrown around the residence and involved parties shoved each other. One subject said the other threatened to shoot them. The subject was located and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Sean D. Carroll, 29, of the 1200 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
11:13 p.m.: An officer responded to the 200 block of South Stewart Avenue for a subject with an active warrant. While there, the officer noticed a subject walking through the yard of a residence and into an alley. Contact was made with the subject and they were uncooperative. While they were being detained the subject tried to drop evidence before being placed into handcuffs. A syringe was located on the ground where the subject was standing and a marijuana pipe was found in their bag. Cynthia R. Wilson, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 8
11:35 p.m.: Ashley A. Stoney, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue for several Pettis County warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 13
8:40 a.m.: Kenneth W. Philemon, 55, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to signal, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
9:26 p.m.: Kelton G. Diggs, 26, of Chillicothe, was arrested in Pettis County for a patrol charge of driving while intoxicated.
9:50 p.m.: Joseph S. Dawson, 38, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.