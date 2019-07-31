This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 29
1:53 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Ninth Street for a disturbance. The victim said there was an argument between them and the suspect. During the argument, the victim said the suspect pulled them to the ground by their shirt collar. The suspect also smashed the victim’s windshield. The suspect said they smashed the windshield with a brick during the argument. Emmanuel A. Ward, 21, of the 1200 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for second-degree property damage and fourth-degree domestic assault.
July 30
1:04 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a non-working license plate light. A search of the driver revealed two pills identified as a controlled substance. Daniel S. Oskolsky, 33, of the 1300 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
8:35 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of South New York Avenue in reference to a property damage complaint. An investigation revealed a fight had occurred between the caller and suspect. The suspect discharged a firearm at the caller's car while the caller was attempting to flee. The suspect was located and arrested. Barry C. Rivera, 21, of the 600 block of North Osage Avenue, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
July 30
6:45 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2500 block of Southwest Boulevard for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim said two firearms, a tablet, and a gun sight were stolen between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 22. The items are estimated at $1,750. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 30
9:47 a.m.: Holynn D. Jeffery, 23, of Hartsburg, was arrested in Moniteau County for failure to drive within the right lane while having two lanes in the same direction, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance.
July 31
1:22 a.m.: Michaela B. McCormack, 22, of Leeton, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
