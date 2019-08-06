This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 5
6:35 a.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue in regards to a violation of a court order. The suspect was located a short distance away and admitting to breaking the order. Further investigation revealed they were in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Ryan J.C. Tuttle, 34, of the 800 block of South Marshall Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, violation of a court order, harassment to frighten or disturb another person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Aug. 6
6:17 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department for a reported assault. Staff members reported a man and woman attempted to strike them. Mariann N. Cruzan, 39, and Gary E. Austin, 53, both of South Ingram Avenue, were arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Cruzan was arrested for two counts.
Incidents
Aug. 5
6:32 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of East 10th Street in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported a gun had been taken from an unlocked vehicle at the residence.
10:35 a.m.: A business reported a theft of an outside AC unit from a property on South Harding Avenue. The unit is valued at $2,800 and was stolen sometime overnight Aug. 4. At the time of the police report there was no suspect information.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Aug. 6
5:40 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tuck Street in Houstonia for shots fired. Richard Brandkamp, of Houstonia, was later arrested for misusing 911.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 6
9:01 a.m.: Richard G. Conner, 39, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while suspended, a felony warrant from Johnson County, a misdemeanor warrant from Johnson County, and speeding.
