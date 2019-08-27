This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 23
8:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue in regards to a traffic complaint. Consent to search was granted by the suspect and they were found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Don Ray Workman Jr., 26, of Warsaw, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:17 p.m.: An officer conducted a warrant check at a residence in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street after the officer recognized the man sleeping on the residence’s roof to have warrants for his arrest. A computer check confirmed the warrants. He was also discovered in possession of drug paraphernalia. Nickolas L. Snow, 34, of the 1700 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested for the warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:36 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard in reference to an assault. The victim and witness said the suspect shoved the victim against a wall several times inside the business. Waylon M. Burns, 35, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Aug. 24
11:22 a.m.: An officer observed an individual walking in the area of Seventh Street and Lamine Avenue who he knew to have active warrants. The suspect admitted to having a syringe on his person. Used syringes, methamphetamine, and a spoon were located after a search of the suspect’s property. Joseph J. Moore, 44, was arrested for the warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 24
3:08 p.m.: A complainant reported damage to four vehicles in the 200 block of South Stewart Avenue. The vehicles had scratches down the driver’s sides caused by an unknown means. One of the vehicles had a tire flattened. The damage to each vehicle was estimated at $1,000. There was no suspect information at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Aug. 17
10:51 p.m.: Deputies along with a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were dispatched to the 400 block of 36th Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. While they were en-route, dispatch advised one of the involved individuals had hit the building with a vehicle. Deputies located an abandoned vehicle that fit the description of what the individual was driving. He was located back at the residence attempting to break in. Zachary A. Hancock-Bottom, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage with a $100,000 bond.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 24
2:30 a.m.: Devin M. Sudduth, 19, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance and no seat belt.
