This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Aug. 26
9:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to South Brown Avenue for a domestic disturbance. The victim had injuries caused by the suspect who fled prior to the officers' arrival. He was later arrested after arriving back at the residence and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason B. Warren, 41, of South Brown Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 25
8:14 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of Keith Allen Drive on a theft report. The reporting person said between 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24 and 8 p.m. Aug. 25, someone took a Ruger 380 semi-automatic pistol and a six-round magazine with six bullets from their car.
