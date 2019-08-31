This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Aug. 29
2:08 p.m.: James M. Steilling, 38, of Odessa, was arrested in Pettis County for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.
3:04 p.m.: Evan J. McQuitty, 36, of Chilhowee, was arrested in Johnson County for endangering a child and allowing a child under 16 to operate a motor vehicle.
3:09 p.m.: Paul B. Lillard, 54, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for a Tennessee felony warrant, felony resisting arrest, and speeding.
7:51 p.m.: Kristopher G. Paxton, 28, of Raymore, was arrested in Pettis County for resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving, speeding over 26 mph, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Aug. 30
2:25 a.m.: Thomas A. Choate, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County for minor in possession by consumption over .02%, careless and imprudent driving causing motor vehicle crash, and no seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.