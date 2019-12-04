This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 3
12:25 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Clinton Road. The vehicle failed to yield and continued driving to the intersection of South Grand Avenue and West 24th Street, where it stopped. Through an investigation, it was determined the driver was selling drugs to other occupants of the vehicle. The driver also had a revoked license and was in the possession of marijuana. Nicholas Huerta, 25, of the 1300 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and driving while revoked.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Nov. 2
5:19 p.m.: Deputies took a report from an individual who said a firearm was stolen from their vehicle in Smithton. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 2
2:04 p.m.: David W. Bennett, 28, of Massachusetts, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
