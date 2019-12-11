This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 9

8:12 p.m.: Isabella R. Latta, 20, of Columbia, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Emmet Avenue for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for speeding. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

Incidents

Nov. 18

8 a.m.: SPD was contacted by the Callaway County Children’s Division in reference to a possible sexual assault involving a child that occurred between 2007 and 2009 in Sedalia. The case is being investigated.

Dec. 9

9:28 p.m.: A sexual assault was reported that occurred the previous night. Additional incidents were reported in other jurisdictions. An exact location was unknown at the time of the report.

