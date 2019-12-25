This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 23
12:14 a.m.: A theft was reported at a business in the 1900 block of West Main Street. Management stated a subject concealed an item underneath their arm and then went into the bathroom. A manager confronted the subject about needing to pay for the item and the subject left the store. The subject was identified and located. Rhonda M. Swofford, 36, of Independence, was arrested for shoplifting.
Dec. 24
2:05 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of Bristol Lane for a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined an assault had occurred. Jorge L. Azuara Rivera, 47, of the 2600 block of Bristol Lane, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and felony tampering with a witness.
Incidents
Dec. 23
3:34 p.m.: A complainant reported they found a gun and holster on a property in the 600 block of West Second Street. The gun was recovered and placed into evidence.
8:10 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue for a possible kidnapping. The complainant provided a vehicle description and suspect information. The victim was soon located with no injuries and suspect information was gathered. After an investigation, it was determined an armed robbery had occurred and approximately $4,970 worth of items were stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.