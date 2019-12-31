This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 27
7:53 p.m.: Zariah S. Gilmore, 17, of the 1900 block of South Ingram Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of South Lafayette Avenue and West 19th Street for assault. Officers responded to the 1900 block of South Ingram Avenue for an assault report. The victim reported being struck with a curtain rod and punched prior to law enforcement arrival. The suspect fled the scene but was located shortly after. The suspect was arrested, transported to the Pettis County Jail and issued a municipal summons.
Dec. 28
1:50 a.m.: Miguel Matacua, 22, of the 200 block of South Missouri Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 800 block of West Third Street for destruction of property. Officers responded to the 800 block of West Third Street for a report of property damage in progress. The victim reported a subject known to them broke out a window at the victim’s residence. The suspect was issued a municipal summons and released to the Pettis County Ambulance District for transport to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
5:52 a.m.: Chad E. Ashley, 46, of the 900 block of West Third Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue for driving with a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with no tail lights and improper registration. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license.
Dec. 29
12:59 p.m.: Alvaro Blas Apolinar, 40, of the 1000 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and West Seventh Street for driving with a revoked license. A traffic stop was conducted because the officer knew the driver had a revoked driving privilege. A computer check confirmed his driving status. He was taken to SPD and released with a citation.
Incidents
Dec. 27
2:17 p.m.: A victim reported they willingly got into a vehicle with a person they did not know in the 1600 block of West 14th Street. The person then attempted to prevent the victim from leaving. A computer check revealed the victim had been reported as a missing person. There was little suspect information at the time of the report.
Dec. 28
6:13 a.m.: A victim reported a silver four-door 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from a residence in the 1400 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The victim said the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
5:52 p.m.: A 2001 Toyota Echo valued at $500 was reported stolen at a business in the 700 block of West 16th Street. The victim reported they left the keys inside the unlocked vehicle while they went into the business. When the victim came back outside, the vehicle was gone.
Dec. 29
1:04 a.m.: A victim came to SPD to report an assault in the 300 block of East Second Street. The victim had obvious injuries and reported a phone valued at $99 was stolen. Charges are being pursued and suspect information was gathered.
8:53 a.m.: A victim reported their vehicle was stolen at a business in the 100 block of West Pacific Street on Dec. 28. The suspect is known.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 29
1:47 a.m.: Alexandra N. Falls, 18, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for minor in possession, speeding and no insurance.
5:22 a.m.: Shawn M. Hibler, 23, of Bates City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor Lafayette County warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.