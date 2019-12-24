This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 12
1:40 p.m.: Rosie E. Brown, 18, of the 900 block of Westwood Drive, was issued a municipal court summons in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for stealing. An officer responded to a business for a theft report. The officer met with management and an employee who they had just terminated for stealing a $50 gift card from the store and using it to purchase merchandise.
Dec. 19
12:26 p.m.: Miguel Angel Ortega-Bamaca, 20, of the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 32nd Street and Southwest Boulevard for driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding. An officer was conducting speed enforcement when he observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit.
3:15 p.m.: Dean M. Humphrey Jr., 43, of Sweet Springs, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and South Harrison Avenue for driving with a suspended license. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with expired registration.
11:14 p.m.: Andrey Polyansky, 20, of the 800 block of Brentwood Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive for driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 20
2:51 p.m.: Cynthia R. Wilson, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 400 block of East 27th Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. After handling the disturbance, a computer check of one of the individuals showed they had several active warrants. During a search, a needle and digital scale, both with methamphetamine residue on them, were located.
4:06 p.m.: Kayla Baker, 19, of the 1300 block of Boonville Road, was issued a municipal court summons in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for stealing. Officers responded to a business regarding a theft report. $100 had been taken from the store. The suspect was identified and issued a summons at SPD.
9:06 p.m.: Dylan B. Clark, 21, of the 24000 block of state Route 765, was arrested in the 300 block of South Engineer Avenue for loud noise. Officers responded for a subject check. Upon arrival, the subject was located and arrested.
Dec. 21
3:37 p.m.: Makayla E. Wallace, 21, of the 1800 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested at her residence for fourth-degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress. Officers determined the primary aggressor and arrested them after confirming injuries were present on the victim.
Dec. 22
6 p.m.: Wayne Lester, 45, of Warrensburg, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street for destruction of property. An officer responded to a property damage complaint. The caller said her vehicle was damaged by the suspect as she was attempting to leave the residence.
10:56 p.m.: Perry Patrick Crawford, 21, of the 200 block of South Massachusetts Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Route 65 and state Route 52 for third-degree domestic assault. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Massachusetts Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance. Through investigation, a male and female subject were identified. The male was later located and arrested.
Dec. 23
8:29 a.m.: Donald Gene Nagler Jr., 45, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street for first-degree trespassing. Officers responded to the 600 block of West Main for a report of a subject entering the abandoned property. Officers made entry into the building and located a male, Nagler. His information was given to dispatch who advised he had a parole warrant and an Osage Beach failure to appear warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 19
9:48 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported at a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The reporting person said someone hit their 2014 Chevy Cruze while it was in the parking lot. The striking vehicle left without making contact.
Dec. 21
3:06 p.m.: A subject reported they had been held captive by a suspect since November. They said they were kept in Sedalia, Smithton and somewhere in Kansas.
Dec. 22
9:03 a.m.: Officers responded to a business in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue for an update on a theft report taken the night before. Officers found that multiple other items had been stolen by the suspects on several different dates. The total amount of merchandise stolen was valued at more than $750.
Dec. 23
8:57 a.m.: A victim and a witness came to the SPD lobby to report a theft. On Dec. 16, they received a phone call from someone posing as a relative who had been arrested in another state and requested bond money. The victim sent the caller money as requested and then received a second request for money to travel home, which resulted in more money being sent. In total, the victim sent $17,000 in cash. On Dec. 23, the victim determined it was not their relative who had called and they had been scammed.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 21
2:45 a.m.: Andrew K. Burruss, 31, of Odessa, Texas, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
9:19 a.m.: Dietrich G. Schalk, 19, of Garden City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.
