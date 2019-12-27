This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 24
7:01 p.m.: A Missouri Department of Revenue check revealed the registered owner of a car had a revoked license. The driver was recognized to be the owner and a traffic stop was initiated around South Osage Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. The driver was arrested and the odor of marijuana was coming from within the vehicle. Marijuana was located by police. Ladawn R. Villarreal, 36, of Knob Noster, was arrested for driving while revoked and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
11:17 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1800 block of South Vermont Avenue for the report of an infant ingesting methamphetamine. The infant was removed from the custody of the caregiver and transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment and observation. Lydia T. Antwiler, 24, of the 1700 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 25
5:01 a.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue in reference to a medical call that involved a domestic assault. The victim stated they had a hole in their leg from an object being thrown at them. The subject seemed to be unconscious when officers made contact with them, but woke up and became combative. James E. Chapman, 31, of the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault, felony third-degree domestic assault and felony resisting arrest.
Incidents
Dec. 23
3:16 p.m.: An officer responded to a building in the 100 block of West 24th Street to investigate a report of property damage. The sign for the building had been broken by an unknown object sometime during the overnight hours of Dec. 19 to Dec. 20. The estimated cost of the damage was $500.
Dec. 25
10:52 a.m.: Officers responded to Water Tower Road regarding a reported burglary and theft. Officers took a report of the incident and took a statement from the victim. Items stolen were valued at $26,500.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest
Dec. 23
4:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 4300 block of McVey Road in reference to a violation of an ex-parte. While deputies were responding to the address they discovered the suspect had also broken into the residence. Zachariah C. Sparks was arrested for the violation of the ex-parte and second-degree burglary.
8:08 p.m.: Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of the 3600 block of South Kentucky Avenue. The owner of the vehicle had placed a tracking device on the vehicle which was used to locate the vehicle in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard. While recovering the vehicle, Justin Schoen, of Otterville, was taken into custody for Pettis County warrants. The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Benton, of Sedalia, was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 25
5:07 p.m.: Stefhani G. Bohling, 27, of Nebraska, and Keyona S. Stiff, 22, of Illinois, were each arrested in Saline County for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
5:14 p.m.: Hannah R. Fizer, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
