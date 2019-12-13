This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Dec. 10
3:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 16th Street for a domestic disturbance. One of the suspects had left and driven to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. Tristan D. Shepard, 24, of Lincoln, was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested on municipal charges of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Sedalia Police Department for further testing and was released with a municipal citation for driving while intoxicated.
1:32 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Emmet Avenue and East Howard Street after recognizing the driver for having an active warrant. The Pettis County warrant was confirmed and the suspect was taken into custody. Additional investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Charles N. Cole, 69, of Florence, was arrested for the warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Dec. 11
12:30 a.m.: Officers made contact with a subject in the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue who was found to have an active parole violation warrant. The suspect was arrested and a search revealed they were in possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and marijuana. Calvin W. Comfort, 29, of Green Ridge, was arrested for the warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Incidents
Dec. 8
11:13 a.m.: In relation to an incident report from earlier in the week, contractors who were working at a business on Rebar Road contacted the SPD to report possible harassment which occurred on the site. They reported offensive graffiti and racially threatening items were left near their worksite. During the investigation, an officer spoke with various individuals on the site. It was reported the graffiti had not been on items belonging to the contactors and it had been removed. The items reported as being racially intimidating were in fact items used by workers and scattered throughout the job site. The officer’s investigation provided no evidence either party had been specifically targeted, threatened, or intimidated by any specific person or group and the case was therefore unfounded.
Dec. 11
12:15 a.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard for the call of an armed robbery. Staff reported a male with his face covered displayed a firearm and removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register. The suspect was last seen fleeing the store on foot.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 10
10:30 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 18000 block of McCubbin Road in Houstonia in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim said sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. someone came into their attached garage and stole their 2016 black Ford F150 and several items which were in the vehicle. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 11
7:03 p.m.: Daniel Spring, 54, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and failure to display license plates.
