This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 10
2:23 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West 10th Street for a theft report. The victim was able to supply camera footage of the two suspects stealing a package from their front porch earlier in the day. Later on Dec. 13 the two suspects were located, questioned, arrested and then booked and released from the Pettis County Jail pending state charges. Joshua J. Miley, 33, and Brennah D. Bower, 32, both of the 500 block of West Seventh Street, were arrested for stealing.
Dec. 14
12:08 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at East Broadway Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue for no plate lights. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Marijuana, several THC items, and cocaine were found. Alex R. Zeller, 18, of the 1700 block of South Quincy Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Dec. 13
8:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of East 11th Street in reference to a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported their white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado had been taken from their residence overnight. The vehicle had not been locked and the keys had been left in the vehicle prior to the theft. The vehicle was recovered later in the morning near a field in the 2100 block of South Marvin Avenue. At the time of the police report, no suspects had been identified.
Dec. 14
7:53 a.m.: A victim reported a theft in the 900 block of Thompson Boulevard. The victim said sometime overnight someone took $1,125 worth of items from the residence of someone known to them. The victim provided names of possible suspects who at the time of the report could not be contacted for questioning.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Dec. 13
6:16 a.m.: Deputies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pettis County Fire Protection District responded to the area of U.S. Route 65 and KA Line Drive for the report of a vehicle on fire. A vehicle traveling north had experienced mechanical issues, causing parts to dislodge from the vehicle before the engine compartment ignited. Two motorists also struck debris on the highway in the course of the event, disabling their vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 13
8:41 a.m.: Willie A. Taylor, 35, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
10:35 a.m.: John B. Digirolamo, 46, of Independence, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated, two felony Camden County warrants, a felony police department warrant, a felony Morgan County warrant, careless and imprudent driving and no valid driver’s license.
12:11 p.m.: Sarah A. Hymel, 26, of Kentucky, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:11 p.m.: Gary L. House, 29, of Oregon, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:27 p.m.: Judith A. Bearden, 66, of Marshall, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Dec. 14
12:11 p.m.: Ty A. Walker, 20, of Kansas, was arrested in Johnson County for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance.
1:48 p.m.: Brandy G. De Le Shull, 57, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and no valid license.
9:32 p.m.: Krista M. Wenberg, 34, of Warsaw, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 15
12:21 a.m.: Stephanie A. Blake, 32, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
12:48 a.m.: Eric. E. Diaz, 23, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
