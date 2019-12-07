This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 4
11:12 a.m.: Officers conducted a warrant check at a residence in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street. Contact was made with the suspect who ran inside and refused to come out when given an order to come to the officer. After a time, the suspect came outside voluntarily and was taken into custody. Tyler N. Rusk, 27, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for felony failure to appear and resisting arrest.
5:22 p.m.: A victim reported the theft of a cellphone and currency in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard to the Sedalia Police Department. During the investigation, the location of the cellphone was determined and officers went to recover it. While investigating the location, the person who left the phone returned to retrieve it. While speaking with the individual, officers noticed the smell of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle the individual arrived in. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a firearm and illegal drugs. Travis D. Martin, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony failure to appear, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 5
9:37 p.m.: SPD received several traffic complaint calls about a vehicle driving poorly. The vehicle was located driving west on 16th Street in the eastbound lanes. After further investigation, John M. Polosky, 20, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a street. He was processed and released with a Sedalia Municipal Court date.
Incidents
Dec. 5
7:52 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to Liberty Park Boulevard for the report of property damage. The victim said someone put a chemical on their vehicle causing damage to the paint job sometime overnight. The estimated value of the damage was $4,000. At the time of the report, suspects had not been identified.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Dec. 5
6:39 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Air Park Road and U.S. Route 50. The driver, Travis A. Lawson, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 6
1:28 a.m.: Deputies arrested Becky Crowder, of Sedalia, in the area of U.S. Route 50 and Rissler Road for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.