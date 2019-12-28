This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 26
4:56 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle make an improper stop at the stop sign on East 16th Street at South Ohio Avenue. During the stop, the driver was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. One of the license plates also had a tag which did not belong to the license plate. Gregory Hulbert, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and forgery.
7:54 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Grand Avenue for a moving violation. A search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine, controlled pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. Sandra A. Fitzwater, 64, of Lincoln, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Dec. 26
11:22 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the police department lobby in reference to a theft that occurred Feb. 25 at a location on Green Ridge Road. The victim said approximately $100,000 worth of items were stolen.
7:43 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to a business on West Broadway Boulevard in reference to a theft report. Officers were told a white, male subject had entered the business and ripped a phone from the secured display and ran out. The value of the phone was $1,099. The store does have video footage which will further the investigation.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 26
9:07 p.m.: William D. Hausman, 25, of Hermann, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
