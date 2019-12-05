This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 2
1:53 p.m.: Officers responded to a business on Main Street to assist in a civil standby. The subject was a suspect in another case and after consenting to a search officers found drugs in their possession. Andrea L. Brown, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
7:42 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration at West Broadway Boulevard and South Warren Avenue. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle and driver. A small bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, and a grinder were found in the driver’s pocket. Roderick R. Vose, 31, of the 400 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 3
12:52 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Fourth Street at South Kentucky Avenue for the license plate lights being dim and not visible from a distance of 50 feet or more. The passenger was found in possession of a controlled substance. Maria Lowe, 38, of the 400 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
3:15 p.m.: Sedalia police responded to the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue regarding a theft. A statement was taken from the victim and a report was completed. The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the report. The total value of the stolen items was $2,519.99, but some of the items were recovered from the arrested subject. Andrea L. Brown, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested for stealing from a building.
Dec. 4
12:42 a.m.: Sedalia police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Warren Avenue and West Fifth Street for a moving violation. A passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and was caught after a foot pursuit. The suspect was found in possession of 17 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sales, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Shawn R. Knight, 40, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
