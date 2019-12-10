This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 6
6:58 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and lane violations in the area of East Broadway Boulevard and South Crockett Avenue. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and prohibited firearms and weapon accessories. They were also found to have a $1,500 domestic assault Pettis County warrant. James C. Fisher, 29, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, and the warrant.
8:55 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near West Main Street and South Park Avenue for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle and driver revealed marijuana and prescription medication. Matthew C. Maggard, 40, of the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue, was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked and released pending state charges.
9:01 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated at on West Cooper Street at South Osage Avenue. During the stop the passenger attempted to ingest a bag of marijuana. Preston J. Poindexter, 35, of the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence.
Dec. 7
1:01 a.m.: Sedalia police observed a vehicle with a broken taillight and a traffic stop was conducted. During the investigation it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Blake A. Banner, 21, of Hughesville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
9:18 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at West 18th Street and South Vermont Avenue for disobeying a stop sign. During the stop the passenger was found in possession of marijuana. The passenger also provided the information of a different person to try and avoid being arrested for a warrant. Kayla E. Fletcher, 21, of the 300 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and identity theft.
Dec. 8
3:12 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle which failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a marijuana roach in the door panel. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed a total of 345 grams of methamphetamine, 7.41 grams of marijuana, an assortment of controlled pills, and a handgun. Bobbi Jo Thomas, 39, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Joshua D. Cochran, 38, of the 700 block of East 17th Street, was arrested for second-degree trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
10:36 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of West Sixth Street for a report of a disturbance. The officer met with the victim who said they had been in a verbal argument with the suspect. During the argument the suspect began throwing the victim’s belongings outside in the yard. The suspect also smashed a wooden stool against the deck of the residence and threw one of the legs of the stool at the officer. The suspect was then arrested and admitted to having several baggies of cocaine on their person. Desmond D. Catron, 21, of the 500 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault on a law officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
1:28 p.m.: Officers went to the area of 13th Street and Ohio Avenue in reference to a hit-and-run accident. A witness reported they heard a crash and observed a vehicle driving off. The witness followed the vehicle in their car and was able to describe the driver and get the vehicle’s license plate. The vehicle was located by Pettis County deputies and the driver fit the description given by the witness. Ashley Moore, 32, of the 1600 block of Heck Avenue, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident. Moore was interviewed at the Pettis County Jail and admitted to the collision.
Incidents
Dec. 6
8:52 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the area of Seventh Street and South Ohio Avenue in reference to the theft of a pistol. The vehicle owner said they saw a white male inside their vehicle. The victim said they confronted the suspect, who then ran from the vehicle. Officers were advised the pistol was lying on the ground near Seventh Street and Lamine Avenue which matched the description of the one stolen from the victim. The pistol was recovered and returned to the owner. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the police report.
Dec. 8
9:34 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the parking lot of a business on Snyder Road in reference to a stolen gun. The victim said their pistol had been missing from their vehicle for two to three days. The pistol was entered as a stolen gun.
11:13 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the SPD lobby for a harassment report. Two employees of a business on Rebar Road wanted to report harassment. They reported swastikas and genitalia had been drawn around their work site. The victims also said a noose and a whip had been left in their work station.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Dec. 8
2:08 p.m.: Deputies observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Route 50 in La Monte which matched the description of a hit-and-run vehicle from Sedalia. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and arrested Ashley Moore.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 6
11:50 p.m.: Elizabeth M. Craig, 25, of Cole Camp, was arrested in Benton County for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, an equipment violation, and a seatbelt violation.
1:17 p.m.: Jessica R. Beggs, 39, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, a registration violation, and driving while suspended.
Dec. 7
10:27 p.m.: Dennis H. Hoback II, 42, of Jamestown, was arrested in Moniteau County for driving while intoxicated.
Dec. 8
12:03 a.m.: Purly Park, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license.
1:42 a.m.: Mason B. Knox, 18, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, no insurance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
