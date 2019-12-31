This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 29
4:54 p.m.: A victim reported their vehicle had been taken by a known suspect the day before. The vehicle was entered as stolen. The vehicle was located later near the intersection of West Pettis Street and North Ohio Avenue and a traffic stop was conducted. The lone occupant, Kevin A. Clark, 40, of Hughesville, was taken into custody for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while suspended/revoked, second-degree property damage, and stealing a motor vehicle. Clark was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges. The victim was able to take custody of the vehicle.
Incidents
Dec. 29
4:30 p.m.: An officer responded to a call for gunshots in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue. Casings were located in the area and were collected and placed in evidence. A suspect had not been located at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Dec. 30
5:30 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a call in the 4500 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to a subject with information on an individual who had an active warrant. The reporting party stated they were inside a building in the 4700 block of South Limit Avenue with the wanted subject and a female subject. The reporting party also said there was a large amount of methamphetamine in the room and the subject was wanted in Kansas.
While deputies were attempting to make contact with the suspect, a male subject slammed the door. Shortly after, a female subject came to the door. Deputies located the male subject hiding under a bed. The subject was identified as Kristopher G. Paxton, of Sedalia, who had an outstanding warrant in Pettis County. Over 120 grams of methamphetamine was located inside of the room.
Charges for first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance will be submitted for Paxton and the female subject, Jessica Pruitt.
Incidents
Dec. 30
12:41 a.m.: Deputies with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the 10500 block of La Monte Road in Knob Noster in reference to a burglary in progress with the suspects armed. The suspects left prior to law enforcement's arrival. Anyone with information regarding the possible suspects are encouraged to call the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or the Pettis County TIPS hotline at 660-827-8477.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 30
9:38 p.m.: Britney N. Krause, 32, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive within a single lane, and failure to register their motor vehicle.
Dec. 31
2 a.m.: Johnnieray B. Collins, 28, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, excessive speed, no insurance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.