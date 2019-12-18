This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 14
12:18 a.m.: A victim came to the police station and said a person known to them had taken their car while the victim was in their residence. Carl M. Ortiz Torres, 24, of the 700 block of East 14th Street, was arrested for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.
Dec. 15
3:28 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near South Emmet Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard for no working lights and failing to maintain their lane. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Tiffany M. Bracelin, 30, of La Monte, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bracelin was transported to the Sedalia Police Station for further testing and was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated and a municipal court summons for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Dec. 16
6:36 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Prospect Avenue in reference to a burglary report. Residents of the home reported many miscellaneous hand tools, clothing, cash and coins with an approximate value of $1,215 were taken. The theft is believed to have occurred between 6 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. Dec. 16.
