This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 17
4:17 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road on East 11th Street at South Lafayette Avenue. When contact was made with the driver, the officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. Isidro A. Ubaldo, 40, of the 900 block of Seventh Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. Ubaldo provided a breath sample which showed his blood alcohol level was above .08. He was issued a citation with a court date.
Feb. 19
10:55 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at South Engineer Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard for having a burnt-out taillight. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license. Jessica K. Salmons, 31, of the 400 block of North Engineer Avenue, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
Incidents
Feb. 19
3:58 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the police department lobby for a report of a theft. An individual stated sometime between 6 p.m. Feb. 18 and 5:30 a.m. that day someone had gotten into their unlocked vehicle and stole their 9mm Ruger LCP handgun worth roughly $250.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Feb. 18
10:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 23500 block of Yeater Road for three suspects trespassing. Upon their arrival, one male subject fled on foot and deputies met with the other two. During the investigation deputies located several wheels and tires belonging to a semi-truck. Deputies located a semi-truck belonging to a company out of Kansas City which had been broken into and tampered with. Richard D. Taber, 37, of Sedalia, and Misty D. Flores, 39, of Sedalia, were arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing and trespassing. Anyone who has information regarding the third person are encouraged to contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052 or the TIPS hotline at 660-827-8477.
Incidents
Feb. 20
10:35 a.m.: Deputies took a report for the theft of a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue. The investigation was ongoing at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.