Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 1
9:59 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on South Limit Avenue near Tiger Pride Boulevard for failing to maintain a lane. When contact was made with the driver the officer could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Megan Evans, 35, of the 22000 block of Westmoreland Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Evans was transported to the Sedalia Police Department where she provided a breath sample which showed her blood alcohol concentration was above .08. Evans was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated and released.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 6
1:54 p.m.: Howard D. Estes, 70, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
