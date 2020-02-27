This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 15
9:21 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of a forgery. The complainant said a customer used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase some merchandise inside the business and video of the suspect was obtained. The suspect, David A. Gonzales-Juarez, 21, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested for forgery and stealing.
Feb. 21
9:07 p.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective brake lights and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway on East Boonville Street near North Heard Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver, Ronald E. Stone, 51, of the 600 block of Boonville Street, was intoxicated and had a suspended/revoked license. Stone was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Feb. 22
1:53 a.m.: An officer observed a southbound vehicle on South Ohio Avenue accelerating to 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. The vehicle was driving in the middle of the road several times and a traffic stop was initiated at about East 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver, Brandon J. Wolf, 40, of the 1800 block of South Lamine Avenue, resisted but was handcuffed and arrested for driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was transported to SPD for processing, then to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released to a sober person.
3:20 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of East 24th Street and South Lafayette Avenue. Following an investigation, Domonique Jones, 21, of the 300 block of McAnally Court, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug possession operating a motor vehicle.
Feb. 23
1:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 110 block of West Seventh Street. An individual was found to have an active and confirmed Pettis County warrant. During the search of the person, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered in her possession. Samantha C. Degroot, 31, was arrested for the warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 24
2:24 a.m.: Officers responded to the area of West 18th Street and South Vermont Avenue for a report of a male subject walking through the area who was kicking trash cans. The male was located and he fled on foot when officers attempted to make contact. After a short chase, the subject was taken into custody in the area of West 15th Street and South Vermont Avenue. He was discovered to have an active Pettis County warrant. Caleb P. Bartlett, 24, of the 1800 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested for the warrant and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
9:27 a.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of Buckner Court regarding a civil disagreement that escalated to a physical disturbance. The officer met with involved parties and determined one of the individuals had assaulted the other during an argument. Leslie C. Craig, 27, of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested for assault.
Feb. 25
12:07 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Grand Avenue in reference to a noise complaint. When officers arrived contact was made with the owner of the residence. The homeowner, Scotty J. Franklin, 42, of the 400 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for refusing to shut off his generator.
Feb. 26
1:56 a.m.: Officers responded to the 500 block of East Fifth Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The victim had visible injuries, the suspect had no injuries. Joshua Timothy, 25, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Incidents
Feb. 23
5:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the 3100 block of Brianna Boulevard in reference to a theft call. The officer made contact with the complainant who stated while they were away for the weekend two of their rifles were stolen from their residence.
6:33 p.m.: A complainant came to the SPD to report a stolen vehicle. A 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser had been left in a parking lot in the 3000 block of West Broadway Boulevard and was missing.
Feb. 25
6:29 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of a robbery that happened the day before. The complainant said an unknown suspect held them at knifepoint and demanded their money. The complainant said the suspect was able to get away with the complainant’s ID card, social security card, cigarettes and money.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 25
1:42 p.m.: Bruce M. Evans, 62, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked license.
Feb. 26
6:41 a.m.: Gregory L. Hatcher, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.
