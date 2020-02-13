This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 2
10:02 a.m.: An officer received a report of a theft that occurred on a previous day at a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The suspect was identified and contact was made. Mark A. Brookfelt, 26, of the 1600 block of South Engineer Avenue, was arrested for second-degree burglary and stealing.
Feb. 11
1:11 a.m.: Officers responded to the 1800 block of South Barnett Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the subjects. Anthony J. Henson, 35, of the 1800 block of South Barnett Avenue, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment to frighten or disturb another person.
Incidents
Feb. 11
11:26 p.m.: An officer responded to the 200 block of South Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a burglary. The victim stated they were in the process of moving out but while they had been away someone entered their residence and stole a black powder rifle valued at $200. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
