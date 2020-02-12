This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 8
12:14 a.m.: An officer responded to an injury accident in the area of West Third Street and South Barnett Avenue. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. Travis M. Greene, 38, of the 900 block of South Carr Avenue, was arrested on a municipal charge of driving while intoxicated and was transported to SPD for further testing before being released with a citation and court date.
Feb. 9
3:18 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of South Limit Avenue in reference to suspicious activity. The suspect admitted to having a glass pipe on their property. A glass bulb with visible residue was recovered from the scene, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Sherry L. Liebig, 58, of Windsor, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 10
12:06 a.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 11th Street. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and drug packaging materials and supplies. The driver also refused to cooperate during a portion of the DWI investigation so a blood draw search warrant was obtained for testing purposes. Nathan P. McMillin II, 23, of the 500 block of 11th Street, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Feb. 10
12:28 a.m.: While checking a building in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard an officer found an open exterior fire escape. Contact was made with management and it was determined a male suspect had used the fire escape to steal a flat-screen television. The suspect had left just prior to the officer’s arrival. At the time of the report, the staff was still compiling video and information for the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 10
11:11 a.m.: Samantha C. Johnson, 22, of Illinois, and Jacob M. Graves, 23, of Illinois, were each arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.