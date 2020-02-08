This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Feb. 5
7:08 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Third Street and South Massachusetts Avenue. The driver was found to have an active Pettis County warrant and was arrested. During a search, marijuana was found on the driver and methamphetamine and a large amount of marijuana were located in the vehicle with items indicative of drug sales. Andy H. Schultz, 39, of East Seventh Street, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Feb. 6
2:39 p.m.: Jonathon Randazzo, 28, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for a felony Henry County warrant, driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
